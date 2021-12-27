Cameroon: Christmas Feast - Mediate, Give, Worship...

On Christmas Day, Christians of the Etoug-ebe Baptist Church in Yaounde were told that it is not only a period of merry making.

Christians worldwide on December 25, 2021 gathered in various church services in different denominations to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in singing and dancing. At the Etoug-ebe Baptist Church in Yaounde, activities to grace the day was marked by a special church service during which Christians were told that it was not just a period to buy new cloths, make special meals or visit friends.

At 10:00 a.m. on Christmas Day, Christians of Etoug-ebe Baptist church beautifully dressed in the colours of the season began the special service with Christmas melodies announcing the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour to mankind. The officiating pastor, Rev. Hilarious Tanjong while reading from the book of Matthew 2:11 and Luke 2:16-20 titled his message: "What can we do at Christmas." He said Christmas is not only for merry making. "We should make good use of Christmas so that it will be meaningful to us and other people around", he told the church.

Christmas, the preacher said, is generally believed to be the celebration of the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. However, he told Christians that they can learn many lessons of what they can do at Christmas. At Christmas, Christians were called to give. According to Rev. Tanjong, the best gift that anyone can give Jesus at Christmas is his or her life (Romans 12:1-2). He urged the congregation to use the time of Christmas to dedicate and rededicate themselves to Jesus Christ. "If you have never had a relationship with Him, Christmas is the time for you to turn to Him in repentance. If you had a relationship with Him and for some reason you are living in disobedience, it is time for you to return to Him. After this, you can think of other people and give them material gifts", the preacher explained.

He noted that when the wise men from the East and the shepherds saw Jesus, they worshiped Him and they also went to glorify and praise Him. As such, Christians were told to see Christmas as a time to worship and praise Jesus. Just as the shepherds spread the news of the birth of Jesus to other people, Christians were urged to use the time of Christmas to tell their friends in school, work place, market place, and those in the neighborhood about the saving grace of Jesus Christ.

Just as how Mary, the mother of Jesus, treasured up all the events of Christmas in her heart and pondered about them, the Christians of Etoug-ebe Baptist Church were told to use the time of Christmas to know more about Jesus Christ and meditate on His birth in their hearts. "This will make us to be closer to Jesus in our relationship", Rev Tanjong concluded. The church service was spiced with special Christmas carols and displays about the birth of Jesus Christ.