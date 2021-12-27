Cameroon: Bafoussam - Governor Holds Evaluation Meeting

He expressed satisfaction that Bafoussam pool was 98% ready for the competition that kicks off on 9 January, 2022

An evaluation meeting grouping presidents of the various commissions, directors of Kouekong and those of the training grounds of Bangou and Bafang, SDOs and mayors of towns concern with the AFCON, managers of hosting hotels, representatives of CAF to Bafoussam, delegates of ENEO, CAMTEL, and CAMWATER, held in Bafoussam on 16 December, 202, and chaired by Governor Awa Fonka Augustine, president of AFCON-21,Bafoussam site.

The evaluation meeting was aimed at taking stock of preparations, build and enhance imitative for greater effectiveness of activities before and during the AFCON competition.

Addressing presidents of the various commissions, stakeholders and related services concern with AFCON 21, management, after presentation of reports, by each president of commission, Governor Awa Fonka, thanked them for their understanding and their commitments to register such positive results in the right direction, to help host the competition. He expressed satisfaction that from the evaluation work, there were clear indications that Bafoussam was 98% ready to host the various CAF and participating teams, insinuating that the positive results demonstrate their join commitment and resolve towards a successful, 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Bafoussam Pool.

He said the prevailing atmosphere of optimism and certainty among the management committees must continue. Governor Awa Fonka called on the president of infrastructures to urgently collaborate with the directors of all stadia to make sure finishing touches were completed, especially sound and TV image qualities. Other areas of great challenges included, lighting systems in and out of all stadia, hygiene and sanitation, health and security.

On security, the Governor called on the population to give a special assistance to the administration and the forces of law and order, by reporting all suspected cases to the security officials during the AFON competition.