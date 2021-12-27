Cameroon: Chantal Biya Foundation - 'Santa Chantal' Brings Christmas Gifts

This was during the Christmas Tree-lighting ceremony at the Foundation on December 24, 2021.

Despite the dreadful health crisis, the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, braved all odds surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, on December 24, 2021, to spend time off with sick children at the headquarters of her foundation that bears her name, (Chantal Biya Foundation) as well as some underprivileged children in Yaounde. On the eve of Christmas Day, Mrs Chantal Biya left the comfort of the Presidential Palace to the premises of the Foundation downtown Yaounde to personally hand over gifts to sick and destitute children. Unlike usual, the ceremony was brief, but meaningful to the kids and their parents who felt the love, peace and good tidings the season brings through the First Lady.

Hours before the arrival of "Mother Christmas", from a distance, one could notice that the Chantal Biya Foundation (CBF) was at its best in terms of decor and messages that depicted the celebration of Christmas. With a new coat of pink and white paint on the institution's building, effigies of the First Lady, Father Christmas, colourful flowers and other decors were seen in almost all the corners of the CBF. There was also a banner with a message in which the children and staff of the hospital expressed gratitude to the First Lady for all she is doing for the sick and underprivileged children in the country.

Mrs Biya's arrival at the ceremonial ground at 1:00 pm, kick-started the ceremony which began with the distribution of Christmas gifts and ended with gifts distribution. Her entrance to her Foundation was spectacular. Children at the entrance waved the flags of UNICEF alongside that of the Foundation. Accompanied by the local artists Ben Martins, the kids sang "Welcome Mama Chantal! Welcome to your home."

Joined by the Minister of Public Health, other members of government, members of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) and several dignitaries, the First Lady immediately began offering gifts to the children who had lined up to welcome her. These children are sickle cell patients who come to the Foundation each day to receive medical and material assistance. Later, the First Lady moved towards the cardiac ward where she also handed gifts to children who could be seen in that zone.

At the Mother and Children Centre, the First Lady did not enter all the wards, but made sure that all the sick children received a Christmas gift. However, she personally placed gifts on the bed of premature babies at the neo-natal wards. The First Lady also offered gifts to children on external consultation at the orientation box of the hospital. Before making a stop at the Children First Centre where abandoned children are taken care of, the First Lady at the esplanade of the Jeanine Irene Biya Pavilion placed a bouquet of flowers at the statue of the late First Lady.

At this point, she was treated to some melodies from la Voix du Cenacle choir. She also made a brief stop at the library of the Foundation. The Martin Luther Choir, Angel Voice Chorus and the Spirit Songs Meyomessala accompanied the First Lady throughout her tour at the Foundation. The same effervescence that heralded her arrival heightened as she left the Foundation at about 2:30 pm, to the joy particularly of the over 700 kids who had just received Christmas gifts from her.