Cameroon: Ekondo-Titi Killings of November 24 - Five Departed Honoured in Limbe

Prof. Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Secondary Education, who represented the Head of State, presented to the bereaved families the compassion of the entire nation.

The mortal remains of a French language teacher and the four students of Government Bilingual High School, Ekondo-Titi, Ndian Division of the South West Region, who died during the November 24,2021 killings have been buried. The town of Limbe on December 23, 2021, witnessed the presence of hundreds of mourners who gathered at the Manga William Avenue to pay their last respects to the five caskets laid at the ceremonial ground. The deceased are Mrs. Magha Wainkain Celestine (French Language teacher), Kamjo Emmanuela, Orume Emmanuel, Kochi Joyceline, and Kum Emmanuel Jr.

Minister Nalova Lyonga condemned the act of killing students and teachers in the North West and South West Regions. "We are crying out loud. What we have here does not deserve the name Cameroon. Such sad pain all the time. To lose a child, the most precious gift we can have on earth, is painful. How many years will it take us to have another one? Look at the teacher who has left her children. Let us be our brother's keepers and not our brother's killers," she stated. The Minister, on behalf of the Presidential couple, placed a wreath before the caskets of the students and their teacher. Magha Wainkain Celestine, the French Language teacher, was decorated posthumously with the Knight of the Academic Palm medal.

Bernard Okalia Bilai, South West Governor Bernard, delivered a condolence message from President Paul Biya to the bereaved families, a message which reassured the population of government's resolve to put to rest the ongoing violence.

An ecumenical church service then followed with prayers from pastors of various denominations. Kenneth Nanji, Mayor of Ekondo Titi, appreciated what the government has been doing since the incident which has assured the population of their safety and gradually nursing hope for school reopening. GBHS Ekondo-Titi being a pilot school in the area, the Mayor pleaded with the Government to build a fence round the school as this would provide confidence in the future.