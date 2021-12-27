Cameroon: Alleged High Cost of Foodstuffs - Government Denounces France 24 Groundless Report

Below is a press release from the Minister of Communication, Government Spokesperson.

" In a report broadcast on the international television channel France 24 on 23 December 2021, it is said that at the end of 2021, the cost of basic foodstuffs has reached such high levels that many Cameroonian families are now finding it difficult to feed themselves properly.

The report goes further to pre-empt that if this state of affairs persists, the social situation could in the short-term lead to a large-scale uprising, threatening both the stability of institutions and social peace in Cameroon.

The Government of the Republic strongly denounces these fanciful allegations, which are groundless and do not reflect the socio-economic reality of our country at the present time.

In this regard, it should be noted that on the eve of the new year, not only do the markets continue to be supplied with foodstuff to meet the consumption needs of the population, but inflation remains contained in perfectly controlled proportions, compared in any case to the rates generally observed throughout the world.

Truly speaking, with an inflation rate of about 2 %, Cameroon can legitimately be considered from this point of view, as one of the best performing countries in the world.

Moreover, it is well known that with a persistent international economic crisis, worsened by the harmful effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no country in this world is spared from recurrent macro-economic tensions.

While observers on all the sides agree that our economy has shown resilience in such as context, the report broadcast on France 24 is surprising, especially when it extrapolates on social consequences, if this situation, which is itself fabricated, were to persist.

There is no doubt that this is an attempt to manipulate the situation in a bad way, orchestrated with the aim of creating psychosis among the population and trying to provoke a generalised popular uprising.

In any case, the Government of the Republic wishes to reassure the Cameroonian people of the measures taken to create conducive conditions for everyone to enjoy the festive season in a climate of peace and security."

Yaounde , the 24 December 2021.

The Minister of Communication Government Spokesperson