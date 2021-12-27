Nigeria: El-Rufai Appoints MD of Kadra, Statistician General

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also approved the appointments of Habiba Bashir Buhari as Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA) and Dr. Saheed Salawu as the Statistician-General of Kaduna State.

A statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that the new MD of KADRA, brings to her new role over two decades of experience in highway engineering and project management to the agency.

The statement reiterated that KADRA is saddled "with major responsibility for the roads component of the urban renewal programme, and construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of state roads in general."

Before her latest appointment, Habiba Bashir Buhari was at the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, working as the Controller of Works FCT/Engineer's Representative and Assistant Director Highways/Special Assistant Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to the Permanent Secretary, Adekeye said.

According to the Special Adviser, the new MD "got her first degree in Civil Engineering from the Bayero University, Kano, and is also an alumna of the University of Surrey, England, and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government."

"She started her engineering and project management career with Afri-Projects Consortium in 1997. She is a member of numerous professional organisations, including the Nigerian, American, and Canadian Societies of Civil Engineers (MNSE, ASCE & CSCE), the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering (IABSE), and Council of Regulation for Engineering in Nigeria (COREN)," he added.

The statement further said that the new Statistician-General holds a Doctorate in Biometry and Applied Statistics, having studied at the University of Ilorin and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

"He has worked with international development partners to strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems in the education sectors of some states. He was most recently Head of the Department of Statistics, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna," Adekeye added.