Nigeria: Group Applauds COAS Over Release of Female Soldier

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, over the release of the female soldier detained for accepting marriage proposal of a corps member at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara State.

Its executive director AC, Joyce Ogwu, said the centre is excited by the release of the soldier, noting that the COAS has proven to be a listening leader with the interest of his troops and nation at heart.

Hannah Sofiat had earlier been detained for violating military rules and regulations by getting involved in a public display of "amorous relationship" with a paramilitary trainee - a corps member.

Having sworn to an oath under the Armed Forces Act, it was expected that the female soldier would be aware of such as an act of indiscipline, negligence of duty and others capable of dragging the image of the Nigerian Army in the mud.

SHAC said that it had refused to join the bandwagon of condemnation of the military in the first instance. It noted that out of his magnanimity, the COAS instructed her release in the spirit of the Christmas celebration following interventions by well-spirited individuals.

Welcoming the release, the group said the COAS has again displayed his vision for a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of the country.

It said by this action, the Army has proven to be an institution guided by principles, which must be followed to the letter.

"We must agree that the Nigerian Army is peopled by highly disciplined personnel and its hierarchy must do things within the law to maintain discipline and professionalism within its set up," Ogwu said.

It added that the Army has become synonymous for its excellent civil-military relation, which has again come to the fore.

It, therefore, appreciated the Army, further cautioning everyone to respect constituted authorities and not to be carried away by emotions especially on sensitive national assignments.