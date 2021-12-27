Nigeria: Don't Take Part in Strikes, Ngige Charges Newly-Inducted Doctors

The Federal Government has charged newly-inducted medical graduates to desist from participating in incessant strikes by doctors in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige gave the charge in a statement signed by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ngige gave the charge while speaking at the induction of six medical graduates of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Ngige whose son, Dr Andrew Ngige, is among the new inductees, urged the medical graduates to be of good behaviour and uphold the highest ethical standards while carrying out their duties.

He noted that the medical profession is a noble one and hence, they should abstain from any conduct which is capable of bringing their esteemed profession to disrepute.

"I am a medical doctor. One of you being inducted here is my second son. My first son is also a medical doctor. My daughter is also a medical doctor. By virtue of ethics, our oath as doctors is to save lives. That is our primary duty.

"If doctors go on strike, people die. That is the truth. Human life is irreplaceable. How do you bring back people who have died as a result of doctors not being at their duty posts?

"It is unethical for doctors to embark on strike. I have said it so many times in the past and I will continue to say it. Doctors should not go on strike. Therefore, you should desist from going on strike in the interest of humanity and our noble profession," he said.

Earlier, the Registrar, MDCN, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, told the inductees that they were ethically bounded to do certain things as medical doctors, warning that anything contrary to that would attract the hammer of the council.

Other dignitaries at the induction ceremony include Sen. Ngige's wife and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Evelyn Ngige, and the Dean, College of Medicine, University of Abuja, Prof. Felicia Anumah.

NAN