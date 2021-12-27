Tunisia: Amirat El Fehoul Municipal By-Elections - Turnout Rate Reaches 21.3 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — The turnout rate in Amirat El Fehoul (Monastir) municipal by-elections stood at 21.3% at the closing time of polling stations.

Coordinator of the Independent Regional Election Authority (French: IRIE) in Monastir Bassem Halawa told TAP 684 locals cast their votes (68% men and 32% womenà.

A centre was set up at the headquarters of the local election authority for the manual and electronic handling of ballot papers after counting them in 7 polling stations in place in 5 voting centres in primary schools.

Only one vote was cast Saturday by military and police staff.

The number of voters registered in Amirat El Fehoul stands at 3,247.

Three independent lists are vying for 12 seats at the municipal council.