Somalia: PM Roble Vows to Continue His Duties Despite His Suspension By Farmaajo

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has said he will continue his duties despite his suspension by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

The premier vowed to carry on his constitutional duties and described Farmaajo as 'immediate' former president as spat between the two leaders deepens.

"The outrageous statement from immediate former President, Mohamed Abdullahi (Farmajo) regarding the work of the PM and his failed attempt to militarily take over the OPM is a violation of the constitution," Roble said.

"The PM is fully committed to fulfilling his national responsibility to conduct an acceptable electoral process that culminates in a peaceful transition of power," he added.

He added that Farmaajo will be held accountable for consequences of his actions.

The development comes hours after the president suspended the PM over allegation of corruption and grabbing land belonging to the Somali Naval forces.

Earlier today the premier reportedly walked to his office after troops deployed at Sayidka junction sealed off the Prime Minister's office located within Villa Somalia.