Somalia: PM Roble Vows to Continue His Duties Despite His Suspension By Farmaajo

27 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has said he will continue his duties despite his suspension by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

The premier vowed to carry on his constitutional duties and described Farmaajo as 'immediate' former president as spat between the two leaders deepens.

"The outrageous statement from immediate former President, Mohamed Abdullahi (Farmajo) regarding the work of the PM and his failed attempt to militarily take over the OPM is a violation of the constitution," Roble said.

"The PM is fully committed to fulfilling his national responsibility to conduct an acceptable electoral process that culminates in a peaceful transition of power," he added.

He added that Farmaajo will be held accountable for consequences of his actions.

The development comes hours after the president suspended the PM over allegation of corruption and grabbing land belonging to the Somali Naval forces.

Earlier today the premier reportedly walked to his office after troops deployed at Sayidka junction sealed off the Prime Minister's office located within Villa Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X