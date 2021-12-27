Liberia: Jeety Distributes 5,800 Packages of Food in Two Days

Indian businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upjit Singh Sachedeva (Mr. Jeety) and his team from the Jeety Trading Corporation have in two days distributed 5,800 packages of hot cooked food to thousands of disadvantaged youth, kids, inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, and other residents in different communities in Monrovia and its surrounding areas.

The food delivery which began on 24 December 2021, climaxed on Christmas Day, 25 December, as Jeety and his corporation's way of identifying with people who are in need of food, even during these festive seasons.

Each food package contained cooked rice with beans soup, soft drink, biscuits and water.

Outside of the communities, people on the streets were also served. Most of the food recipients could be seen jubilating and expressing gratitude to Mr. Jeety and his team for always remembering them.

Speaking at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP) to kick off the food distribution exercise, Mr. Jeety said he was very happy to be at the prison facility to celebrate Christmas, the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, with the inmates.

"We were here yesterday, as normally we do once a month, so I didn't want to tie it up with Christmas. I wanted to come separately for Christmas," said Mr. Jeety.

He stated that Christmas is a big day, and people expect that whoever God has provided for should share with the less fortunate.

"We believe it is blessed to give than to receive, that's what is taught to all of us from the scripture," Mr. Jeety noted.

Col. Varney Lake Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent, Mr. Jeety and his team from the Jeety Trading Corporation for the continuous support and humanitarian services they give the prison facility.

"As I always said, words are inadequate for expression. Today again, we are about to celebrate Christmas with Jeety being in our hearts and we too on his shoulder," said Col. Lake.