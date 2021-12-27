Liberia: Public Works Boss Threatens to Take Drastic Action

The Ministry of Public Works has threatened to take drastic action against people who are living in alleys and drainages in and around Monrovia.

Acting Public Works Minister, Madam Ruth Coker-Collins says people living in alleyways and drainages are causing serious flooding in and around the capital.

Minister Coker-Collins made the statement when she was honored by four civil society organizations for her devoted public service.

ECOWAS Civil Society Movement of Liberia (ECOSMOL), Women Initiative Network of Liberia (WIN-Liberia), Professional Network of Paynesville (PRONETPAY), and Coalition of Youth and Students for Better Liberia (COYSBL) and the Inquirer newspaper.

She says this time around, the Ministry will be tough and rigid in going after those living within alleys and drainages to make sure the right thing is done.

Receiving the honor, she thanked the CSOs for the recognition, which she noted has encouraged her to do more.

Presenting the certificate to Madam Collins, the executive director of WIN Liberia, Madam Daviedetta Davis, said the Public Works Minister's outstanding public service is worth emulating.

Also speaking, the executive director of ECOSMOL Oretha Dennis said they honor Minister Coker-Collins for her excellent performance.

For his part, Jeremiah Paye, executive director of COYSBL, said the recognition of Minister Coker-Collins is based on her effective, efficient and robust role as Acting Minister.

