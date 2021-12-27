Liberia: Weah Urges Harmony

President George Manneh Weah has urged Liberians in his Christmas message to reach out to a friend or foe and make them know that they pledge allegiance to the same flag, regardless of different worldviews.

"I urge you to Reach out to a friend or foe and make him know that regardless of your different worldviews, we are one people pledging allegiance to the same flag.

"So regardless of our different persuasions, be it political or social, we must aspire to break down the superficial barriers that have come to set us apart as people, especially during this CHRISTMAS season," President Weah said on the Eve of Christmas, 24 December 2021.

He indicated that Liberians have together fought many afflictions that have challenged the nation, including wars and pestilence.

President said with confidence that there's no height that Liberians can't reach if they work together as a people.

"This Christmas is coming at a time we are preparing to put our rich culture and tradition on display as we celebrate a bicentennial of God's grace to our beloved country Liberia," he reminded the nation.

He said it is his hope that every Liberian will open arms and share in the moment of pride.

He urged that Liberians everywhere, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or political affiliations, must begin the process of national renewal knowing they belong to one patrimony.

"Fellow Liberians, as we mark yet another celebration of Christmas, I beseech us all to remain thankful to the Almighty God who has granted our beloved country his abundant grace and mercy throughout the passing year," he continued.

Despite the trials and tribulations that Liberians faced in their individual lives and as a nation collectively, he said God continues to steer safely, for which the citizenry ought to be grateful.

President Weah emphasized that Christmas is an important day for Christians around the world, as it marks the celebration of the birth of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Like millions around the world, he said, Liberians mark the period by demonstrating how much their families, friends, and neighbors mean to them.

"It is my hope that this special tradition takes hold again this year.

Our Lord teaches us to love our neighbors. There's no better time than now to show how much we care," he added.

He said Liberians must endeavor, however, to extend that warmth beyond the confines of their own walls, as being nice to others not only fulfills the requirements of the scripture but also ensures that society is harmonious and peaceful.