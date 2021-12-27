Nigeria: 2023 - Edo North APC Promises Return Ticket to Lawmakers

Benin City — THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo North Senatorial district has said that all the current serving members of the National Assembly, including members elected on its platform into the state's House of Assembly, would be returned in 2023.

The declaration was made, yesterday, by a national leader of the party and former Edo North senatorial leader of the party, Malik Afegbua, during the constituency briefing of member representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Johnson Oghuma.

Afegbua, who was chairman at the occasion, commended the giant stride Oghuma has recorded since he became a member of the lower chamber.

He said: "APC is waxing stronger in Etsako and, indeed, Edo North, because of what Oghuma and Senator Francis Alimikhina are doing. Oghuma's laudable projects in Etsako federal constituency have endeared him to the people.

"There is no vacancy for fresh candidates in Edo North in 2023. All Edo North representatives will be sent back to NASS in 2023," he declared.

Afegbua who also urged members of the party to remain united, bemoaned those laying claim to some of the projects influenced to the constituency by Oghuma.

"I urge members of our APC to work harder ahead of 2023 as the strength of the party in the State lies in Edo North.

"We must remain united and committed towards the growth of the party in the district as well as the State," he stated.

On his part, Oghuma commended the members for their resilience and effort at building a formidable party, saying that the party is ready for the State in 2023 and 2024.

The lawmaker who listed all the projects executed and bills he has sponsored in the House, noted that in spite of paucity of funds, he has been able to spread projects across the 32 wards that make up the federal constituency.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the conversion of Auchi Polytechnic to Federal University of Technology Bill into law.