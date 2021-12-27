Africa: Ethiopia Asks U.S. to Reconsider Its Decision to Terminate Ethiopia From Agoa

27 December 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The Government of Ethiopia deeply regrets the decision of the US government to terminate the continued eligibility for trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), according to Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

"We strongly encourage the U.S government to reconsider its decision," statement released by the ministry added.

The Ethiopian Government has continued to take measures aimed at restoring peace and stability and consolidating the political and economic reforms over the past three years, Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

Considering the long-standing cordial relationship that has existed between our two countries, we have engaged in good faith with relevant agencies within the US administration to restore our mutually beneficial partnership.

Removing Ethiopia from AGOA will undermine rather than further the cause of human rights in Ethiopia, ministry revealed.

AGOA-based export opportunities have created jobs for hundreds of thousands of some of the most vulnerable people in the country, including young women with children to raise and elderly relatives to support.

The damage that Ethiopia's removal from AGOA will cause to the lives and livelihoods of so many innocent people who have nothing to do with the current crisis is significant.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X