Rwanda: Mitsindo Pledges to Support Future Hope Football Academy

Belgian based Rwandan footballer Yves Mitsindo has promised to help Future Hope Rwanda Football Academy as they seek to realize their vision of producing many talented soccer stars for the country.

Mitsindo who was born to Rwandan parents but has already featured for the Belgian national Under 15 and 16 teams visited the Academy in Kigali recently and pledged to help them.

"What I have seen is that the academy has so many players but they only share one playing ground and also many of them don't have boots but you see that they are happy and courageous," Mitsindo said after speaking to the players and coaches

Belgian based Rwandan footballer Yves Mitsindo in action for his team KV Mechelen. courtesy

"What is needed is to support them so that they can get enough equipment which will help them to play in good conditions and maybe we can get future players among them."

The director of the academy, Eric Tegibanze commended Mitsindo for his visit and a donation of items that was made as a source of motivation to the team.

"It is a great privilege to have a professional player coming to visit our academy. visits like this one help and inspire young generations not to give up as they have proved that all things are possible whenever you work hard."

"We have talked with him (Mitsindo) and he has promised us that he is going to advocate for our academy so that we may get some sponsors from Europe," He added.

Keen to feature for Amavubi

Meanwhile the 18-year-old holding midfielder who has been a revelation in the U-21 side of KV Mechelen in the Belgium youth league is keen to play for the national football team.

Mitsindo was summoned to the national U-23 team last year for the CECAFA tournament but the team withdrew from the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitsindo previously also featured for the youth team of Belgian giants Anderlecht.