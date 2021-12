PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Court of Appeal Judge Jacob Mwambegele as the new Chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) replacing retired Judge Semistocles Kaijage.

A State House statement said on Monday Judge Kaijage's tenure had ended.

Also, the president named Judge Mwanaisha Kwariko as a Member of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) taking on a post left vacant by Judge Mwambegele.