Tanzania: Police Summons Controversial Bishop Mwingira

27 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Frank Buliro

DAR ES SALAAM Special Zone Police Force on Monday issued a 24-hours notice to Efatha Church Bishop Josephat Elias Mwingira to report for interrogation over gross allegations including a conspiracy by state officials to assassinate him.

The police's statement came barely hours after the Home Affairs Minister George Simbachawene tasked the Zone Commander, Jumanne Muliro to summon the cleric who had bragged on a series of accusations over the previous administration.

"Given the seriousness of the allegations made by the Bishop, he must be found as soon as possible and questioned in detail on every aspect, the force considers to be indicators of criminality," Muliro said in a public statement.

The Special Zone Police Chief warned that the police are on the watch-out and will institute all necessary actions including arresting and interrogating anyone who abuses the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

