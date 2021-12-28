Malawi: Magistrate Court Orders Deportation of Kenyan National for 'Illegal Stay'

The Malawi Magistrate Court in Blantyre has ordered Abdi Rahman Dubat who is a Kenyan National to leave the country within 14 days after being convicted for Illegal Stay, contrary to Section 34(a) of the Immigration Act.

According to Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Blantyre Police Headquarters, Sargent Kelvin Mathiya, Dubat was arrested last week by the Blantyre Immigration authorities for contravening Immigration Permit Conditions after he failed to produce documents legalizing his stay in the country.

Mathiya further said that, Immigration officials established that Dubat was using travel documents which was not belonging to him but to someone else and that his personal Passport showed that his required period of staying in the country got expired, which was contravening Section 21(1) of the Immigration Act of the Laws of Malawi.

"After being taken to Blantyre Magistrate Court on 21 December 2021, he was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of K100 000 or in default serve 9 months imprisonment for illegal stay and another K100 000 or serve 6 months jail term for misuse of documents"

"Meanwhile, Dubat has paid all the fines and has been ordered by the Court to leave the country before the expiry of 14 days," said Mathiya.

