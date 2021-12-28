Nigeria: Abuse and Misuse of Power, Lessons From Imo

column

When Owelle Rochas of Okorocha was the governor of Imo State between 2011 and 2019 he acted like the lord of the manor. He became what they called in Igbo parlance, eze onye agwalam (the King that cannot be advised).

He acted as if he knows it all and with impunity. His behaviour was a far cry from the legacy of inclusive governance left behind by the amiable and charismatic Sam Mbakwe, the former governor of Imo State of blessed memory whose legacy still mocks the incompetency of governors of the state after him.

It is written, whatever a man sows he shall ripe, the legacy of impunity that Okorocha left in Imo State is being taken to the next level by his successor, Governor Hope Uzodimma. We will get back to that later.

Okorocha's tendency for impunity was legendary and few examples suffice. Recall that sometime in 2014, the leadership of South East Progressives Assembly, SEPA, had accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of high-handedness, impunity and imposition of his acolytes as party executives of All Progressives Congress, APC. The group, in a statement signed by Okorocha's former media aide and SEPA president, Mr Ebere Uzoukwa, fumed that the governor's excesses led to the shocking resignation of the state chairman of APC, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu.

"Okaforanyanwu merely received his own dosage of the toxic concoction of Okorocha's use and dump and almajiri politics, which many that equally worked to secure his first electoral victory in 2011, had taken before deserting him", the group said.

SEPA officials accused Okorocha of completely refusing to pay former political office holders, including those he personally appointed into his administration, their statutory and constitutionally prescribed entitlements, as well as introducing vindictive politics in Imo ostensibly to erase the achievements of his predecessors in office.

"Why did he dismantle the provisions of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) just to shortchange his political appointees? Why did he subject contractors to execute government projects with borrowed funds only to dump and deny them at the point of payment? Governor Okorocha cannot claim to be unaware that some of the contractors had lost their lives and valuables to banks on account of his failure to pay for work done!"

We all were living witnesses how Rochas Okorocha tried unsuccessfully to impose his son-in-law Uche Nwosu as the APC governorship candidate in Imo State in 2019, an action which sowed the seed of the crisis in the APC in the state. Imo State has never recovered ever since.

The reign of Okorocha was traumatic to the good people of Imo State. The actions and inactions of the man left many disheartened. One of the calamities that befell Imo people was Okorocha's ruthless demolition of the famed Eke-ukwu Owerri Market, in spite of a subsisting court order. Justice S.I. Okpara had restrained his government from demolishing the market, pending the determination of a suit filed by the stall owners, but Okorocha ignored the court order.

Hundreds of soldiers and policemen were deployed to pull down the market and pummel protesting traders. By his action, Okorocha demolished the honest means of livelihood of these hapless people in the name of a dubious urban renewal project. A 10-year-old boy, Somtochukwu Igboanusi, died during this attack on harmless civilians.

People in positions of authority should not display shameless impunity as Okorocha did while in power. He demonstrated a high disdain for the rule of law and the lives of his people. As governor he forgot that political power is ephemeral. Those who occupy government positions and believe that they will be there forever are deluding themselves.

The demolition of the market depicted the stark decrepitude in which our nation had been plunged into, and the patent impunity displayed by people in positions of power. The hapless people affected were neither given adequate notice nor was compensation discussed or paid before bulldozers were sent to destroy their properties. There was so much unruliness in the state with government officials showing the lead.

Given the economic situation in the country, the demolition was done in the most inappropriate time. It was not time to destroy the houses of people or destroy structures that house their means of livelihood without adequate alternative arrangement. Many agreed that multiple lane roads are desirable but it should not be achieved by suddenly throwing hapless citizens into homelessness, joblessness and excruciating economic pains from which they may never recover. And many never recovered.

At the time it was alleged that Okorocha's demolitions was self-serving under the guise of urban renewal project. What was witnessed in Imo State at the time was a self-interested and uncoordinated urban renewal project that consists largely of the demolition of private properties and transfer of recovered plots of lands to cronies for private development. Many believed that a responsive and responsible government would undertake a process that minimised hardship and disruption to the economic and social life of the citizens. But not Rochas Okorocha. Rather he embarked on uncivilised, reckless, thoughtless and disrespectful model of governance.

Okorocha's authoritarian administration was characterised by dictatorial power. It is also pertinent to note that Imo, under Okorocha, became a failed state, with its government unable to meet its basic responsibilities to the citizens. Facilities in the health, education and other sectors had collapsed, civil servants were not paid salaries for years. Retirees wallowed in poverty, due to enormous unpaid annuities. All these had resulted in so much poverty in this largely civil servant state. The limited resources of the state was also squandered amid poverty.

A good example was when Okorocha suddenly came up with an aircraft, said to have been acquired with the funds of the suffering masses of the state. He then went about celebrating, with the impression that this was capable of turning around the fortunes of the state. The impact of Imo Air was never felt. A white elephant project! Obviously, the struggling masses of Imo State have no business with air travel. So sad that funds that ought to have gone into improving the lives of the masses of the state was diverted to the acquisition of an aircraft. Imo is still paying the price for such reckless investment with their money.

Who would forget in a hurry how Rochas Okorocha demolished the building belonging to a former minister of interior, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, for the second time in the guise of urban renewal project?

Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Owerri branch at the time, Lawrence Nwakaeti, had berated Rochas Okorocha, for demolishing the building belonging to the former minister. Many had described the act as petty, which proved that Okorocha was on vendetta mission against the former minister, who also contested the governorship position during the 2015 general elections against him. His action drew wide condemnation and he was warned that it could lead to anarchy in the state.

Today the seed sowed by Rochas Okorocha has lead the state to a state of anarchy where gunmen have been let loose and many could not return home for Christmas. Okorocha is now having a taste of what it means to be on the side and he had a good student in Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The incumbent governor appears not to have learned anything from Okorocha, which is that power is ephemeral. On Sunday December 26, the police ostensibly sent by the Imo State government invaded a church and whisked away the son-in-law of Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu. Initial report was that the man was kidnapped. It was later when the video of the abduction went viral that the police owned up and admitted that Nwosu was with them, even though no explicit reason was given for his arrest. Imo governors in the past 10 years have taken impunity to a new high and it is not good for democracy.

Expectations For Year 2022

In the next few days, we would enter 2022 with great expectations as a nation. 2021 had been tough, very tough for most Nigerians. No money was the cry of most, coupled with the alarming insecurity that had claimed many lives. Since Year 2022 would lead us into the election year of 2023, it is expected to be full of political activities, beginning with the APC National Convention. 2022 is the year that the contentious Electoral Act Amendment Bill may be signed into law for use in the 2023 election cycle. It is the hope of most Nigerians that the insecurity would be permanently tackled so that Nigerians can once again, sleep with their two eyes closed while farmers would feel safe enough to return to their farms.

It is the projection of this column that 2022 will indeed be tougher unless our political leaders reverse the plunge powered by their misgovernance and inordinate quest for power!

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Aluta Continua!!