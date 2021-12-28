Somalia: UK Backs National Consultative Council Forum Expected to Kickoff in Mogadishu

The United Kingdom (UK) has backed backed the National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting which was scheduled to kickoff Monday in Mogadishu.

In a brief statement, UK ambassador to Somalia said the forum is key where grievances and issues should be addressed.

"We continue to support calls for an in-person National Consultative Council meeting in Mogadishu," UK ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster said.

"Dialogue is critical to tackling problems, addressing observed shortcomings and expediting Somalia's electoral process." The ambassador added.

On December 21, Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble called for national consultative talks aimed at speeding up the electoral process which has faced delays across the country.

Somalia has been conducting dragged elections for the Lower House, one of the chambers of the bicameral federal parliament, and which is also known as the House of the people since November.

This chamber is supposed to be filled with 275 legislators, from the five federal states as well as northern regions also known as Somaliland.

Among the leaders invited to attend the NCC by PM Roble were the five-Federal Member States.