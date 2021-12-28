Somalia: Farmaajo Suspends Premier Roble Amid Growing Tensions Over Elections

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over alleged corruption amid fresh political division between the two leaders.

In a statement issued in the wee hours of Monday, the president accused the premier of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

The statement said investigation has been launched to address the allegations against the premier who is spearheading the elections in the Horn of African nation.

"All government officials are urged to refrain from misappropriating public funds and to abide by the laws and regulations of the country." the head of the state said in a statement.

The president said the suspension of powers would remain in place until conclusion of the investigation.

He urged government officials urged to refrain from misappropriating public funds and abide by the country's law and constitution.

There was no immediate comment or response from the PM or his office.

The move came barely less than 24 hours after the prime minister reshuffled his cabinet and appointed Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur who was previously Minister of Justice as the new Minister of Defence.

Hassan Hussein Haji who was the Defence Minister was returned to his previous docket, Ministry of Justice.

The two top leaders have in the past days engaged in political divisions accusing each other of obstructing the ongoing parliamentary elections.