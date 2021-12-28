Tunisia: Soumoud Coalition Calls for Closing Illegal Quranic Schools

Tunis/Tunisia — Soumoud coalition called for closing illegal Quranic schools and urged the government to act swiftly and to take on its role of protecting the country against radicalisation and terrorism.

"There is need to freeze the activities of these hotspots across the country, investigate their funding and prosecute them," the coalition added in a press release.

The coalition exhorted democratic forces - civil society and political actors - to "mobilise and take effective action on the ground to denounce the ongoing activities of these illegal schools and exert pressure to have them shut down."

Political Islam, especially Ennahdha, undertook during the past decade to change the Tunisian moderate and tolerant societal model by disseminating an extremist ideology. This was possible through an effective strategy premised on Quranic schools, theology institutions and the Union of Muslim Ulama.

"These are lawless institutions which seek to infiltrate our society to disseminate the terrorist ideology through education," the coalition further said.

"These radicalisation hotspots carried out their activities during the past decade despite the civil society's endless calls, while enjoying the protection of successive governments which pledged allegiance to Ennahdha, and managed to radicalise thousands of youths and make of Tunisia the biggest exporter of terrorists in the world," Soumoud highlighted.

The coalition reminded that the main July 25 demands include the investigation of terrosism cases, political assassinations, the sending of terrorists to conflict zones and illegal Quranic schools. The issue of Quranic schools falls within the competence of the Prime Ministry.