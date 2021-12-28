Nigerian High Commissioner, Olonishakin, Mobilises Support for Super Eagles' AFCON Nest in Garoua

When the Super Eagles of Nigeria begin the quest for another AFCON glory from January 11 in Garoua, in the Northern part of Cameroon, Nigeria's High Commissioner in the country, Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin, assured that everything has been put in place to make the National team feel at home in the Group D centre of the tournament.

The Nigerian High Commissioner, Olonishakin, who was a retired Army General and also a former Chief of Defence Staff, met with the Governor of Northern Region of Cameroon which capital is in Garoua and thereafter met with the Nigerian community in city to prepare for a comfortable as well as garner support for the Super Eagles who are programmed to play their three group matches in the city which is also the home town of former CAF president, Issa Hayatou.

If the Super Eagles top the group which also have Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau, they will play an additional match there before moving southward as the tournament progresses.

In interview an interview last night in Garoua, Olonishakin, said that the reason for his being in the Northern city was to sensitize the people about the Super Eagles and gather support for the team hoping to win the Africa Cup for the fourth time.

He also appreciated the Governor of the Northern Region for the support they have been given to the Nigerian community.

He also checked the facilities and rated them as excellent. He said that the Super Eagles have strategies for each of their three group opponents and that no team is being underrated.

"In competitions like this, there is no team that is a pushover. Surprises can be sprung up. So, we take each match and each team as they come.

"We are preparing for the Egyptian team as a strong side, the same will be the case for Sudan and Guinea Bissau."

"I met with the Nigerian community on Sunday and sensitize them on the need to give the Super Eagles a rousing welcome and to support the team for all their matches.

"We hope to top the group and play a fourth match in Garou and further more before we exit the city to reach the semi-finals. That means, we are playing about five matches in Garoua," Olonishakin noted.