Nigeria: Lagos Constructs a By-Pass Within Soluyi Community to Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has constructed and commissioned a by-pass, for motorists within the Soluyi Community to the Third Mainland Bridge (TMB) and Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway, via the Third Axial underpass.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu said this at the commissioning of a network of nine roads with a bridge within Soluyi community in Kosofe Local Government Area, recently.

"The newly-completed network of roads, he said, would serve as an alternative route, a by-pass, for motorists within the Soluyi Community to the Third Mainland Bridge (TMB) and Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway via the Third Axial underpass.

"It will address the perennial environmental and infrastructural challenges facing the community, including flooding. it will increase property values, help improve quality of life and the productivity of residents, reduce maintenance cost on vehicles, and reduce the cost of doing business and earning a livelihood in the area."

He said the contract for the construction of the network of nine roads and a bridge was awarded in September 2017, adding "Today bears testimony to the fulfilment of our administration's promise to ensure continuity of governance by completing projects that were inherited from the previous administration, especially those that are directly beneficial to the well-being of our people.

"In addition to initiating new projects, we have expended huge resources on the completion of several projects which cut across different sectors in all parts of the State."

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the Soluyi Community as a strategic settlement with a fast growing population in need of infrastructural renewal. "This prompted our decision to prioritise the completion of this network of roads, with a total length of 2.840km, including a bridge, which will serve a population of more than 300,000 people within the Soluyi-Araromi-Ifako-Gbagada communities."

He said, "These projects exist as a testament to our administration's resolve to continue to provide the necessary infrastructure for sustainable development, in every part of the State.

"And, in addition to all the benefits I have just outlined -- improved transport connectivity, standard of living, environmental mitigation, and so on -- these projects have also directly impacted the community in terms of job creation. I am pleased to note that in delivering these projects, jobs were created for about 380 persons: including engineers, supervisors, and various cadres of artisans.

"With the completion of these projects, our administration has once again demonstrated the topmost priority that we accord to the welfare and well-being of the people of Lagos, in line with our Greater Lagos Vision, and the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of our THEMES Governing Agenda.

"The ever-increasing number of people living in Lagos, and the attendant rise in vehicular traffic volumes and axle loads are partly responsible for the issues we face regarding road infrastructure in the State. Our administration will continue to respond to this challenge by stepping up our efforts in the area of construction and rehabilitation of roads and highways, and the expansion of our transportation network, with renewed focus on our multimodal transport strategy.

"We can and will take some pressure off our roads by utilising our waterways and by rail technology. This is why we are pushing ahead with determination on the Lagos Light Rail project, as well as the construction of jetties and deployment of boats and ferries across the State.

"You will all also recall that earlier this year we launched our First Mile Last Mile (FMLM) intervention, to bring improved levels of organisation and coordination to our road transport system.

"We will also continue to identify for reconstruction works, major arterial roads that have good connectivity to adjoining roads, and could therefore serve as alternative routes to other arterial roads, especially during heavy/peak traffic periods.

"I want to implore the Community Development Association of this area to immediately assume ownership of and responsibility for the judicious use of these projects/roads. You must care for them with devotion and dedication, and keep them clean, and the drainage free of waste, at all times."

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye in her welcome address said the commissioning of the network of roads and a bridge in Soluyi, community, Kosofe Local Government Area signified the completion of this project and that it was significant for several reasons in the sense that, "it places on record the doggedness and commitment of this administration towards the Greater Lagos Agenda; It demonstrates the unwavering commitment to energise the local economy and improve the welfare and wellbeing of the people; it confirms our pledge of assurance to the citizenry on continuity of projects inherited from previous administration that fits into the "T..H.E.M.E.S." Agenda."

She said, "In all of these the key cardinal focus of this administration is its policy on inclusiveness, that ensures that no part of the State is left behind in the quest to extend development to the inner parts of Lagos.

"Only last Monday, to be precise we were in Victoria Island axis for a similar commissioning event on three (3) network of roads in the central business district with many more to take place in the coming months covering the entire length and breadth of the State

"For us, the driving force behind this is to ensure connectivity and reduce the burden and pressure on major arterial roads that link to an integrated intermodal transport system which in turn opens up the local economy.

"It should be noted that prior to the project inception, the only access in and out of Soluyi Community, Gbagada was via the ever busy Ayodele Okeowo Road abutting Deeper Christian Life Bible Church. The attendant traffic gridlock arising from high vehicular volume during peak periods necessitated the provision of an alternative route to ameliorate the discomfort, residents around the area experience while also addressing environmental challenges, particularly flooding due to inadequate drainage system.

"More so, the low lying and swampy nature of the area had made the existing conduit drain parallel to most of the roads to be blocked and rendered ineffective. This resulted in flooding and ponding of the roadway whenever it rained. Thus with the resolve of this administration to continue with the project which commenced in 2017 we now have a twin goal of boost in road connectivity and resolution of flooding."

The Scope of Work for the project executed includes: General Site Clearance; Construction of Deck-on-Pile Bridge; Demolition of existing inadequate drains and culverts; Excavation of unsuitable material; Provision of drains with concrete cover to serve as walkway; Relocation of Public Utilities (water pipes, Electrical poles and transformers); Earthworks; Provision of crushed stone base; and Provision of Interlocking/Asphaltic Concrete Pavements.

Others are Provision of service ducts; Provision of Culvert and outfall drains; Provision of Lane Marking /Kerb Painting; and Provision of street lights (White LED Light) with Power Generating set.

She said the delivery of the network of roads and a bridge has helped in improving connectivity while providing multiple bye pass, encourage traffic flow from Diya Street through either: Ajayi Aina / Ibrahim Onashokun/Paul Odulaja /Yetunde Brown/Adegbenro/ Ganiyat Dawodu to the Third Axial Underpass or Ayodele Okeowo/ Soluyi Road/Femi Kufo/Okun/Aderemi Akeju/Yetunde Brown/ Adegbenro/Ganiyat Dawodu to the Third Axial underpass which has considerably helped in reducing traffic gridlocks in the axis.

On behalf of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, I want again to heartily welcome you all to this commissioning ceremony.

I must not fail to use this medium to express gratitude to the contractor, MessrsXenon Construction Limited for the delivery of the project.