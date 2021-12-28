Nigeria: FCTA Builds ICT Capacity for 2,300 Workers

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said the capacity of no fewer than 2,300 members of staff of the administration has been upgraded on various Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills to improve service delivery to residents in the territory.

The Acting Director, FCTA Department of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, made the disclosure at a news conference, on programmes and activities of the Department, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ahmadu said that the staff members were drawn from various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA within the last 11 months.

According to her, the capacity building programmes were essentially train the trainers initiatives geared to bringing the workforce up to date with current technological trends, for efficiency in the system.

She said that the department leveraged on continuous exposure of staff to capacity building initiatives especially in ICT, to enhance improved service delivery to residents in the territory.

Ahmadu said the FCTA Department of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement was established in January 2020, to serve as a focal point for driving all changes, reforms, innovation and improvement efforts within the Administration.

"This is in line with the overall frameworks set by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), and other Central Agencies of Government," she said.

She highlighted some of the programmes and activities carried out by the department to include, inauguration of the Citizens' Engagement Platform, town hall meeting on resettlement and compensation, one day retreat on issues of multiple taxation, town hall meeting on removal of illegal structures in the FCT and Lagos retreat on multiple taxation, sensitisation on citizen engagement platform across the six area councils.

"The department also organised Staff Recognition Award 2020 and enlightenment workshop in partnership with Code of Conduct Bureau on strict compliance with the rules guiding assets declaration and held a three-day sensitization workshop for desk officers on the use of the citizens engagement platform and Training of website managers in partnership with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms on the participation in the scorecard of assessment in FG websites among others," Ahmadu said.