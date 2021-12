Tunis/Tunisia — Seven people died and 27 others sustained injuries Sunday in road accidents, the National Road Safety Observatory said Monday.

Distraction, lack of vigilance, failure to comply with bans on overtaking and lack of night lighting are the main causes, the observatory further said.

Sunday's road accidents occured in Gabés, Médenine, Sfax, Gafsa and Tataouine.

Tunisia reported 4,835 road accidents in the period between January 1 and December 24 which left 980 dead and 6,565 injured.