Rwanda: Kagame - Regional, Continental Integration At Forefront of Rwanda's Agenda

President Paul Kagame has said that continental and regional integration remains at the forefront of Rwanda's agenda.

In the state-of-the-nation address, the Head of State partly credited Rwanda's continued progress to its strong collaboration with partner institutions and countries.

"A significant factor in Rwanda's continued progress is our strong collaboration with partner institutions and countries," he said, on Monday December 27 in a recorded address, which was relayed on Rwanda Television.

Regional and continental integration, he said, remains at the forefront of our agenda.

"We are strengthening existing bilateral ties, with countries in our region and beyond, as well as exploring new, mutually beneficial areas of cooperation."

Citing the country's endeavours to help address security challenges in the Central African Republic and Mozambique, Kagame said Rwanda is able to pursue these forms of cooperation because the security and stability of our country is assured, and it remains a top priority.

"Part of this is ensuring that anyone who threatens the safety and security of Rwandans is brought to justice, and held accountable," he said.

2021 has seen a number of top militia leaders fighting against Rwanda brought to book.

For instance, the country witnessed trials ranging from Paul Rusesabagina's that made big headlines in both local and international media, to that Ignace Nkaka and Jean-Pierre Nsekanabo, two former FDLR officials.

Similarly, in October, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) arrested 13 persons linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) who were allegedly planning to conduct terror attacks in Kigali.

They are currently being tried for the crimes.

Rwanda's efforts to address security challenges in Africa in 2021

In July, at the request of the government of Mozambique, Rwanda deployed a 1,000-person contingent of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Rwanda National Police (RNP) to Cabo Delgado, a Mozambican province that was being seriously affected by terrorism and insecurity.

Since then, working together with the Mozambican forces, the RDF has successfully fought against the insurgents, eliminating them from key territories of the province.

In the same manner, in August, the RDF deployed an additional Infantry Battalion of 750 military personnel to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic.

Kagame also issues an update on the country's Covid-19 situation as well as its economic outlook.