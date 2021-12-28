Rwanda: APR Move to Second Position After Gasogi Win

Champions APR FC beat Gasogi United 2-0 in a rescheduled fixture on Sunday at the Kigali Stadium to move into second place in the Rwanda premier league table.

Striker Yves Mugunga scored the first goal in the 45th minute before Lague Byiringiro netted the second in the 80th minute.

The win took Mohamed Adil Errade's team to second with 20 points, three behind table leaders SC Kiyovu but the army side has two matches in hand against Mukura and Rutsiro FC.

