Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, fifteen patients are from Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region. One patient is from Testing Station in Ghinda, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,661 while the number of deaths stands at 73.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,902.

27 December 2021