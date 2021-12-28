Cameroon: Christmas - Day Out for Children

Most parents in Douala took their children out to the different amusement sites in town.

By midday Saturday 25 December 2021, the streets of Douala were full again with mostly children accompanied by their parents heading to different directions of the town. While some set out to visit family members, others were heading to different amusement parks. Most bakeries in town provided temporary shelter and chairs with games and assorted toys for children to have fun. The Camtel Bepanda complex that was playing host to a trade fair was full to the brim as parents lined up with children from the road just to have access into the trade fair. This caused huge traffic at this stretch of the road forcing people to trek a good distance before boarding a taxi or motorbike.

While at Douche municipale in Akwa, it was a real playing ground for children, the fountain was a great attraction for the kids who pose for pictures or jump from one end to the other to their satisfaction. Be it at Salle de fetes Akwa, Feu rouge Bessengue, Rond point Maetur, Rond point Petit Pays, all the roundabouts were well decorated with Christmas colours and attractive games for children that transform them into amusement parks. At the different sites, children could be seen jumping from one end to the other under the watchful eyes of their parents.

10-year-old Joel Paul told CT that his parents left him and his younger brother at round point Maetur at 4pm and promised to pick them by 6pm. "I love the place and I have met many children here and we have become friends. I will love to come here on New Year's Day", he wished. Anesthesia Welleng took her four kids to Douche Municipal. "I brought my kids here because it is airy and free of charge. It has permitted them to play around and make new friends", she said.

Alongside, paparazzis couldn't miss the day to make good quick cash as they struggled to take pictures of every single child that showed up. Pickpockets were also around to snatch any valuable from visitors.