Cameroon: FIFA Connect Platform - Cameroonian Clubs Learn New Procedure

A circular signed recently by the interim SG of the Cameroon Football Federation unveils the new access method to be followed.

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has in a circular signed recently by its interim Secretary General, Parfait Nicolas Siki Awono, informed clubs that FIFA has updated the registration system for licenses (FIFA connect) by adding a professional module for managing competitions called the Football Competition Management System (FCMS). The circular further explains that the update involved the modification of the connection interface and a new procedure to access. The circular has thus unveiled the new access procedure for old FIFA connect users and for new users.

As for old users, the circular outlined three steps. They include: "Put your user name (email address which is on FIFA connect; click on forgotten password, the system will send in your box a link or code to reset the password and once connected, click on (Connect) located at the top right of the platform". Talking of new users, the communique urged them to get to the FECAFOOT's department of communication for further inquiries.

The circular also stated that the Football Competition Management System (FCMS) module, will be operational from the 2021/2022 just for clubs of the Elite Two Championship and those of first division female football championship. "The other championships will benefit from this module from the 2022/2023 season," the circular further opined.

The FIFA Connect Programme helps member associations (MAs) register all their stakeholders in a systematic way and keep track of players, coaches and referees wherever they are in the world. The Connect Programme provides a unique FIFA ID code for every individual who has a role in the football organisation. This code is like a digital football passport number and has the information of the history of each stakeholder.

The FIFA Connect ID Service offers verified data of all player registrations and helps to measure and improve data quality in every MA's own secure database. The ID serves as an enabler to exchange and integrate information about stakeholders and provide statistics on football participation by role, discipline, age group and gender.