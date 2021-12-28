Cameroon: Promoting Culture - Tradition in the Spotlight

27 December 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Sawa chiefs in Wouri Division have called for constant dialogue and communication in the prevention of conflicts.

Members of the association of the traditional chiefs of Sawa in the Wouri division on Wednesday December 22 organized a press conference to evaluate the year just ending. The press conference at the Bonadouma chiefdom was an opportunity for the different traditional rulers to examine some aspects that are affecting their area of command. They pleaded with the authorities that be to select a day and request that people of all walks of life including school children all over Cameroon to appear in their different traditional regalia and traditional meals should be on menu in all public ceremonies on that day. They also called for constant communication and dialogue as it helps in preventing conflict. They requested recognition and respect from both the administration and the public.

They also wished that the Japoma stadium should be name after a son of the soil and a great Cameroonian football legend Roger Milla. They used the opportunity to call on all Cameroonians to be of good civic behavior especially during the upcoming Africa Nations Cup. They call on all to support the indomitable lions and to always turn out in their numbers to cheer the lions to victory.

The chief also decried the grabbing of land by some bigwigs who at times, when taken to court, easily buy their way through. They also asked for their chieftaincies to be reclassified. For the president of the association of the traditional chiefs of Sawa in the Wouri division His Royal Highness Ness Essonbey Ndambwe the administrative authorities of Wouri division have been doing a job towards the development of the division, he also called on the population to respect the law. On behalf of the association he promised support when ever need arises.

