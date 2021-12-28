Cameroon: Mixed Martial Arts - Francis Ngannou Prepares to Defend Title

The UFC World Heavyweight champion is fine-tuning strategies to meet Ciryl Gane in the January 22 title bout.

Less than a month to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) World Heavy Weight title bout slated for January 22, 2022 in California, USA, pitting Cameroonian-born world champion, Francis Ngannou and France's Ciryl Gane, enthusiasm is gathering steam. Francis Ngannou, holder of the World heavyweight title is taking no chances as he is making use of all available resources to train and conserve his title. Given that both fighters know each other, Ngannou is training accordingly.

"He moves a lot and he is very good. He is equally a very good boxer and very accurate," Ngannou said of his opponent in a video published recently on his Facebook page accompanied by images of him being under intensive training. To meet up with the challenge of keeping his belt, he says, "The only thing I will do is get ready". Ngannou is confident that, "As soon as I lay my hands on him, the fight will be over. He is going to get caught under two rounds", he stated authoritatively before adding that, "We are going to step in the octagon and we are going to take on each other head off".

As for his game plan, he said, "I do have a game plan and strategy against Ciryl as I have a game plan against any fighter but that does not change my way to train; it might change the way to approach the fight. At the end of the day, it is Mixed Martial Arts and anything can happen".

Ngannou's winning prediction has been described by some as feasible given that pictures recently circulated on social media indicating that he has worked a lot and had achieved remarkable changes with his body. The pictures show that Ngannou has slimmed down ahead of his bout with Gane and it's clear his usual intimidating bulk has been toned down. His opponent, is reported to have reacted to this change stating that, "I think Francis Ngannou did a lot these last years, and he probably improved and he's more intelligent. And that's really great. He's really well rounded now". The ultimate goal will be for Francis Ngannou to defend his title after having several polemics with UFC.