Egypt Launches Insurance Service for Expats As of Jan. 2022‎

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram announced on Monday that Egyptian expatriates will be able to be covered with insurance services as of January 1, 2022 for the first time ever.

The minister made the announcement at a press conference with Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority Mohammed Omran.

Makram said an e-platform was launched to receive requests from expats willing to make use of this service, pointing out that the fees will be EGP 100 a year.

She noted that this move aims to meet the needs of Egyptian expats, particularly in the Gulf countries, to compensate them in cases of death, transfer of dead bodies or accidents.

The minister stressed that the Egyptian citizen tops the priorities of the political leadership in the new republic.