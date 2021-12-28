Egypt: Sis Tours Aswan to Inspect 'Decent Life' Initiative

27 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi toured on Monday "Gharb Soheil" village to check on upgraded services provided there within the framework of "Decent Life" initiative, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

"Decent Life" is an initiative endorsed by President Sisi, with the main objective of improving the quality of life in the poorest rural communities within the framework of the Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030, through decreasing multidimensional poverty and unemployment rates.

