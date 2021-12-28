Uganda: Pastor Bugingo Denies Being Introduced By Makula, Says It Was Just a Casual Visit

Troubled Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries has denied ever being introduced as the husband of longtime lover Susan Makula.

Bugingo and Makula held what was assumed to be a customary marriage ceremony on December 7 where Susan officially introduced Bugingo to her parents at their home in Kawuku, Entebbe.

However, this angered many including some of his fellow pastors who accused him of embarking on a new marriage before he had fully dissolved the one with his legal wife Teddy Naluswa. Many had since then called upon the police to question the pastor about his actions.

But now while appearing at a police station in Kampala, the controversial pastor denied the allegations saying he had only honoured an invitation as a guest and that he was in no way introduced by Makula.

"My visit to Susan Makula's home was just a casual visit and not traditional marriage ceremony," Bugingo said as quoted by Kampala Sun.

The development comes at a time Bugingo is facing a lawsuit filled by city lawyer Male Mabirizi who accuses the pastor and Makula of participating in a customary marriage despite both being aware of the subsisting marriage between the former and Teddy Naluswa.

Mabirizi recently told NBS that Bugingo and Makula contradicted the customary marriage law with their ceremony.

The lawyer warned that the pair risked facing a five-year jail term each for contradicting section 50 of the Marriage Act CAP, 251.

Legally, Bugingo is married to Teddy Naluswa despite the former having on several occasions tried to divorce the latter to pave way for a new marriage with Makula.

However, Naluswa has always made it clear that she will never give Bugingo a divorce saying she is not ready to break the vow the two made in December 2003, when they tied the knot.