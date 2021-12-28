Africa: Guinea Records Two Dropouts, Senegal Waives Camp in Rwanda

27 December 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Guinean Football Federation announced in a statement that they had recalled two reinforcements after the withdrawal of Florentin Pogba (FC Sochaux, France) and Antoine Conté (Universitate Craivo, Romania).

Pogba is "victim of a right knee and ankle injury " while Conté, who played for the French Youth team and now at Universitatea Craivo (Romania), felt that he was "not at 100% of his physical form" according to a statement from the Guinean Federation.

The two players called in as reinforcements are Fodé Camara from Horoya AC and Gaoussou Siby Youssouf from Wakrya AC.

Meanwhile, Senegalese Football Federation decided upon the agreement between FIFA and CAF, to give the European clubs still in competition the possibility of having their players summoned to the national team and to postpone the camp.

"The national team will go through their first phase of preparation at home from December 27 to January 4 before joining Bafoussam in their second half and AFCON participation," the same statement said.

In addition to the camp, the Teranga Lions had planned to play a friendly match against the home side during their stay in Kigali from December 31 to January 6.

Guinea and Senegal share Group B with Malawi and Zimbabwe.

