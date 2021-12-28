Egypt: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Tresor Mputu Leads DR Congo's Squad to Egypt for Preparations

DR Congo gaffer Héctor Cúper has drafted 27 players who will begin camping in Egypt on Monday 27 December 2021. The move is linked with crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Africa Zone expected in March 2022.

The squad, exclusively constituted by Africa-based players, is led by TP Mazembe's star skipper Tresor Mputu Mabi.

The 36-year-old Mputu, capped 51 times with the senior men's national team, is one of eight midfielders retained by Héctor for the mission.

The camp is scheduled to run through December 27 to January 8, 2022. During this time, the Leopards are expected to play two friendly games against local teams. Another session - billed for the second week of January - will involve overseas players.

Absent for the 2021 TotalErnegies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the DR Congo is no doubt making the most out of the FIFA window, as well as optimising chances of a breakthrough to Qatar 2022.

The Central Africans are among the ten nations left to battle for the continent's five World Cup tickets.

DR Congo last featured at the global stage in 1974 in Germany. They have never been closer to a second berth like this time.

Full squad:

Lomboto Herve (DC Motema Pembe), Siadi Ngusia Baggio (TP Mazembe), Pululu Kingu (FC Renaissance), MUKOKO Amale Dieumerci (Difaa El Jadida), Djuma Shabani Wadol (Young Africa), Simete Taboria Ordy (AS Maniema Union), Zola Kiaku Arsene (TP Mazembe), Boka Issaka Chadrack (FC Saint Eloi Lupopo), Nsita Ernest (TP Mazembe), Kayembe Christian (DC Motema Pembe), Mundeko Zatu Kevin (TP Mazembe), Bangala Litombo Yannick (Young Africa), Masasi Obenza Amede (AS V.CLUB), Kimvuidi Kiekie Karim (DC Motema Pembe), Mika Miche (TP Mazembe), Ngoma Luamba Fabrice (Raja Casablanca), Mukoko Tonombe (Young Africa), Lilepo Makabi Glody (AS Vita Club), Mpia Nzengeli Maxi (AS Maniema Union), Ikangalombo Jonathan (DC Motema Pembe), Ngimbi Vumbi Mercey (TP Mazembe), Kabungu Kadima John's (FC Saint Eloi Lupopo), Kitwa Kalowa Rodrigue (AS Maniema Union), Muzungu Lokombe Chadrack (RS Berkane), Bossu Nzali Adam (TP Mazembe), BILEKO Mbaki Kelvin (TP Mazembe), Mputu Mabi Tresor (TP Mazembe)