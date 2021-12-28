Egyptian, Jordanian, Palestinian FMs, Heads of Intelligence Bodies Discuss Ways of Reviving Peace Process

Foreign Ministers and heads of Intelligence services of Egypt,Jordan, and Palestine held a meeting in Cairo on Monday 27/ 12/2021 to discuss ways of enhancing relations and developments related to the peace process, said Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"A number of proposals aimed at breaking the current deadlock in the peace process were studied," the statement said.

The meeting also tackled the efforts to consolidate Palestinian unity, and assess the situation of the State of Palestine in light of the continuation of Israeli illegal measures that undermine the chances of achieving a just peace in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, the statement added.

They also discussed means of consolidation of the comprehensive truce between the Palestinians and Israelis and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministers and head of the intelligence bodies talked about ways of finding a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution that embodies the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967, the statement continued.

The meeting reflected the desire of the three countries to intensify the level of continuous coordination and unify efforts regarding the developments and challenges facing the Palestinian cause, and in implementation of the decisions of the tripartite summit held in Cairo on September 2, 2021, the statement said.

The ministers also discussed the contacts made by the three countries at the regional and international levels, the statement said.

