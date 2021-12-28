Egypt: President El-Sisi Inspects Benban Solar Park in Aswan, Opens Electricity Projects in Upper Egypt

28 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

On Monday 27/12/2021 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspected the Benban Solar Energy Park in Aswan governorate and inaugurated a number of projects in the electricity sector in Upper Egypt.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the Benban Solar Energy Park is the world's largest solar power complex, and was established in partnership with the private sector and specialized international expertise.

It is also one of the most important infrastructure projects in Egypt to generate electricity from new and renewable energy.

