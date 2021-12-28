Egypt Reports 851 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Deaths - Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said on Monday night 27/12/2021that 851 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 382,194.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 31 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 21,639.

As many as 546 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 317,745 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA