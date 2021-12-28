Egypt's Min. of Tourism & Antiquities Publishes Issue 88 of the Annals of the Supreme Council of Antiquities

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the General Administration of Scientific Publishing, issued Issue 88 of the Annals of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, which includes a set of articles and various scientific reports on archaeological excavations, philology, art, architecture, and others, in addition to a presentation of two books in the field of archeology.

The issue honors the late Professor Attia Radwan, who devoted himself to his work in the Supreme Council of Antiquities and passed away on July 13, 2012.

The year 2022 will witness two distinct issues of yearbooks, the first on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the deciphering of the ancient Egyptian language and the emergence of Egyptology, and the second on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun.

It is worth noting that the current issue is the latest scientific production of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in its periodical, which began in 1900 and has continued until now, and has stopped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egypt Today