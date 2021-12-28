South Africa: Will President Ramaphosa Act On Any of the Zondo Commission's Findings?

analysis

The impacts of the findings and recommendations of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture were the story of 2021. And they will be the story of 2022.

At midnight on 31 December, it will be 1,438 days since the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was proclaimed on 23 January 2018.

Judge Raymond Zondo will miss the December 31 deadline to deliver the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the commission's secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, will go to court before the end of December to seek a postponement.

Zondo plans to complete an interim report by the end of December, part two of an interim report by the end of January, and part three by the end of February when it will finally shut up shop.

The report that bears his name will make Judge Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo the person of 2022 even before the year starts. The public awaits the report with bated breath after three years of hearings and was often spellbound by the stories that emerged.

The National Prosecuting Authority and the Investigating Directorate, which will take the baton of prosecuting the cases that the...