South Africa: Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape Sends Condolences to Family of Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu

On behalf of the government and the people of the North West Province, I would like to take this opportunity to join His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, our beloved nation and the international community in sending our condolences to Mama Leah Tutu and the family on the passing of our beloved Arch, Desmond Tutu.

The North West Province, Klerksdorp in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality in particular is privileged to have been the birth place of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. During his life he was awarded the Freedom of Klerksdorp Town and one of the main streets in the city is named after him.

We may not have lived up to his high standards of moral and ethical leadership, but we have always considered Archbishop Desmond Tutu to be an inspiration and a true reflection of the triumph of the human spirit.

He defied the limitations of his humble beginnings and the restrictions imposed by the evil system of apartheid to earn a Nobel Peace Prize, and he was the founding Chairperson of the Group of Elders and a leading light in the world.

He taught us never to abandon the goodness of our humanity and warned against being enticed into bitter retribution. He preached and through his life epitomised the true values of BOTHO/UBUNTU.

Through his teachings we accept our fallibility and commit to live up to the challenge of his exemplary life and leadership.

Today South Africa, Africa and the world is poorer without him.

However, we who are his sons and daughters are richer for the world will always see him in us.

Rest in peace, Arch - we will never forget your infectious laughter, may your passing bring closer the realisation of everything you committed your life to, justice, peace and reconciliation, and a just humane world.