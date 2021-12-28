Africa: Watch Live - 2021-22 Totalenergies CAF Interclubs Group Stage Draw

28 December 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw ceremony for the 2021-22 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage will take place on Tuesday 28 December 2021 at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt from 13:00 Cairo Local Time (11:00 GMT).

The draw will be conducted by CAF Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar. He will be assisted by Pitso Mosimane, coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC.

How to follow the ceremony?

You can watch the draw LIVE on CAF digital platforms through the links below:

YouTube - FR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOyykSJVrbs

YouTube - EN : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V17xcR3eeSA

CAFOnline : https://www.youtube.com/embed/V17xcR3eeSA

