Morocco: Social Assistance Dominates Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency Actions in 2021

28 December 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The social assistance sector continued to dominate the actions of the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency for the fiscal year 2021, accounting for 54% of the funding committed to support the populations of the Holy City.

The Agency, under the Al Quds Committee placed under the presidency of HM King Mohammed VI, has released 3.6 million dollars, during this year, distributed among the sectors of education, health, construction and restoration, culture, youth and sports, in addition to social assistance, according to the annual report of this institution made public Monday.

"With the restrictions of the pandemic (Covid-19) and its effects on the population and institutions in Al Quds, the balance of spending on programs and projects of the Agency until the end of the year 2021 was at an acceptable level," noted the document.

The funds mobilized "are not subject to any preconditions, except that we require our partners to reserve financial support to those who deserve it according to priorities imposed by the socio-economic and epidemiological changes that affect our actions and our results", the same source added.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X