Morocco: Social Assistance Dominates Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency Actions in 2021

Rabat — The social assistance sector continued to dominate the actions of the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency for the fiscal year 2021, accounting for 54% of the funding committed to support the populations of the Holy City.

The Agency, under the Al Quds Committee placed under the presidency of HM King Mohammed VI, has released 3.6 million dollars, during this year, distributed among the sectors of education, health, construction and restoration, culture, youth and sports, in addition to social assistance, according to the annual report of this institution made public Monday.

"With the restrictions of the pandemic (Covid-19) and its effects on the population and institutions in Al Quds, the balance of spending on programs and projects of the Agency until the end of the year 2021 was at an acceptable level," noted the document.

The funds mobilized "are not subject to any preconditions, except that we require our partners to reserve financial support to those who deserve it according to priorities imposed by the socio-economic and epidemiological changes that affect our actions and our results", the same source added.