Morocco: Cold Wave - All Necessary Proactive Measures Have Been Taken (Minister of Health)

Rabat — The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, said, Monday in Rabat, that all necessary proactive and emergency measures will be taken in favor of the populations facing the cold snap and snowfall.

In response to an oral question in the House of Representatives on "the measures taken to mitigate the effects of cold for sick people and pregnant women in mountainous and remote areas", the Minister stressed that in accordance with the High Royal Directions, the Ministry of Health is taking measures on a preventive and exceptional basis to provide medical assistance to people in such areas.

Measures, he said, which are part of the program to reduce territorial and social disparities in rural and mountainous areas (2017-2023), to the financing of which the Ministry contributes about 1 billion dirhams, adding that the operation "Riaya" is launched each year for populations exposed to the cold wave in 29 provinces spread over 9 regions.

He also said that a central cell in the department of emergencies and hospitalizations at the headquarters of the Ministry ensures monitoring and coordination, in addition to the issuance of a ministerial circular urging the regional directorates of health and social protection to implement the measures taken, including the establishment of a provincial cell of watch and the activation of the provincial emergency plan for the provinces where the cold wave prevails.

Among the measures taken, he cited the activation of the 24/24 guard system in health centers based in the affected areas with the support of support teams and reservists as well as the mobilization of emergency services, including air and ground mobile emergency and resuscitation services, in addition to the strengthening of emergency services in hospitals (nursing and technical staff, drugs ...), the mobilization of ambulances as well as the activation of the guard system.

Answering another oral question on "the lack of medical staff in the rural world", the Minister said that his department is making considerable efforts in the context of the materialization of the national plan for the promotion of health in the rural world, especially to fill the gaps in human resources.