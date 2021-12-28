Morocco Has Adopted Effective Policy to Ensure Water Security and Sustainable Development (Minister)

Beni Mellal — Morocco has adopted an effective water policy to ensure water security and sustainable development, said Monday in Beni Mellal, Minister of Equipment and Water, Nizar Baraka.

This policy aims at a sustainable and integrated development of water resources taking into account the challenges and current and future needs and the possible impact of climate change on our country, said the Minister who chaired the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Oum Er-Rbia River Basin Agency for the year 2021.

During this meeting, Baraka reviewed the main aspects of this policy which aims at a better management of water resources through the construction of dams, noting in this regard that Morocco now has 149 large dams with a total capacity of 19.3 billion cubic meters and 136 small dams to support local development.

The Minister also said that 15 other large dams with a total capacity of over 4.3 billion cubic meters are under construction as well as 30 small dams.

In this context, and in order to have a reference framework for the national water policy for the next 30 years, Baraka noted that the Ministry is currently working on the revision and enrichment of the final version of the national water plan in light of the recommendations of the new development model of the country in a participatory framework with the departments concerned.