Zimbabwe, Rwanda Sign Deal to Import Teachers

26 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

HARARE: Rwanda and Zimbabwe signed a memorandum of understanding that paves the way for Kigali to recruit teachers from the southern African country.

The MOU signed by Zimbabwe's Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima and his Rwandan Education minister Valentine Uwamariya in Harare Thursday came months after Rwanda President Paul Kagame said his country needed to urgently recruit teachers from Zimbabwe to boost its education system.

Mavima said the agreement will protect the teachers against unethical recruitment practices.

"The signing of the MoU indeed enables both our countries to protect our citizens from the dangers of unethical and unfair recruitment practices, which nowadays characterise the recruitment of human capital across borders and foreign labour markets," he said.

"This partnership creates an avenue for both Zimbabwe and Rwanda to play a significant role in advancing the ideals of our continent as encapsulated in the continental development frameworks given the fact that human capital development is critical to delivering on both the Agenda 263 vision and the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement."

The minister said the MoU had principles that promoted "decent work principles across the whole process of exchange of personnel and expertise, including critical issues in labour migration such as non-discrimination and portability of social security benefits."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X